D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 746,023 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746,023 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.