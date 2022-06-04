DAD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.41 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DAD has a total market capitalization of $35.09 million and $28.41 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

