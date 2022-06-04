Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 12,667 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

