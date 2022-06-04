Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25.

On Friday, March 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.44 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

