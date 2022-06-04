Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,094 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Coursera by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after buying an additional 866,933 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $20,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 4,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 548,848 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

