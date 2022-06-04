Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.57. 292,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.40. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.