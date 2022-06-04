Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

