Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $24.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,838 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.