Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €36.61 ($39.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.49.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

