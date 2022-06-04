Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

DELL stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.