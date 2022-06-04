Denise V. Gonick Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

