Denise V. Gonick Acquires 1,000 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
