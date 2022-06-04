Dent Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $120.62 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

