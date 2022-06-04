Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

CTVA stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

