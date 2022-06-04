Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,563.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,708.49. The company has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

