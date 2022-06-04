Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 1%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.60 ($31.83) and last traded at €29.65 ($31.88). Approximately 10,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.95 ($32.20).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.70.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

