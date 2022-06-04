Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.94 ($7.47).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €6.57 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of €11.25 ($12.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.04 and a 200 day moving average of €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.