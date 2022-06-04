DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$1.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 42,017 shares traded.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$126.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

