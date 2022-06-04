Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

