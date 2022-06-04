Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

