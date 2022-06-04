Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Domo stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 203,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,386. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Domo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

