Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 540,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

