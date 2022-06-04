Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will report sales of $392.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.51 million and the lowest is $391.40 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $310.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 280,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,394. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.