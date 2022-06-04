Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 51,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 56,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

