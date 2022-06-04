Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 51,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 56,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a market capitalization of C$36.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.