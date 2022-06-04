Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.23. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 5.02 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $398,250 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

