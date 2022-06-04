Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 6.23. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 5.02 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,242 shares of company stock worth $398,250. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.