Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,104.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5,104.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

