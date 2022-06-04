Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $20.83 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 228,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 204,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

