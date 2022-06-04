Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

