Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $111.16. 1,547,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,148. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

