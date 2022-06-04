Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 175,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.