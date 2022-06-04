Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

