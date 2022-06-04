DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

