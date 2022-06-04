DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $44,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

