DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $22.87 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.29% of CAE worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 16.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

