DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $264,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $7,679,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 527,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,170,000 after buying an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

