DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $40.32 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.