DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $29.08 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.31% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $159.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

