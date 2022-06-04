DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 111,328 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,328 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.