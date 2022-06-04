DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 63,384 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,384 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

