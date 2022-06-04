DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $97,949,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

