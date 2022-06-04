E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

