Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells $374,193.12 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $133.69 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

