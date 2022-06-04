EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $151.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

