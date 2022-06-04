easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.42) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 534.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.21.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.