Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $11.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.