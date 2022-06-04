Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
