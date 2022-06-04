Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

