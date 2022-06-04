Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE ETB opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

