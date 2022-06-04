Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.