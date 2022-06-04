Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

See Also

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.