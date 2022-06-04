Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

