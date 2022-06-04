Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:ETW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.37.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
