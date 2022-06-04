eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.31.

eBay stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

